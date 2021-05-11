CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The proposal calls for an increase in the millage rate for 2021-2022.
Filed Under:Fox Chapel, Fox Chapel Area School District, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Taxpayers in Fox Chapel could be paying more next year.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,385 New Cases, 57 Additional Deaths

The school district is proposing an increase in the millage rate.

READ MORE: Gas Prices Potentially On The Rise In Pittsburgh Area Following Cyber Attack On U.S. Pipeline

The board approved its final proposal last night.

It includes a millage increase of 1.3% to generate revenue for next year’s proposed budget.

MORE NEWS: Doors Open Pittsburgh Brings Back Guided Walking Tours Of City Neighborhoods

They will discuss it again before the final approval during meetings on June 8 and June 14.