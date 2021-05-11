By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Taxpayers in Fox Chapel could be paying more next year.
The school district is proposing an increase in the millage rate.
The board approved its final proposal last night.
It includes a millage increase of 1.3% to generate revenue for next year's proposed budget.
They will discuss it again before the final approval during meetings on June 8 and June 14.