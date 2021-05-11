By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A frost advisory has been issued for the Southwestern Pennsylvania region, including Pittsburgh.READ MORE: AHN Offering Johnson And Johnson Vaccine Clinic At The Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills
Other regions in Ohio, West Virginia and Northwestern Pennsylvania are affected as well.READ MORE: Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Testifies On Capitol Hill About Closing Loophole On Ghost Guns
National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the advisory for the Pittsburgh metro area as well as these other cities:
- New Philadelphia
- Dover
- Carrollton,
- Malvern
- East Liverpool
- Salem
- Columbiana
- Coshocton
- Cadiz
- Steubenville
- Zanesville
- Cambridge
- Martins Ferry
- St. Clairsville
- Caldwell
- Woodsfield
- Sharon
- Hermitage
- Grove City
- New Castle
- Ellwood City
- Butler
- Aliquippa
- Beaver Falls
- Ambridge
- Monaca
- Kittanning
- Ford City
- Indiana
- Washington
- Canonsburg
- Waynesburg
- Murrysville
- Greensburg
- New Kensington
- Lower Burrell
- Latrobe
- Monessen
- Ligonier
- Donegal
- Uniontown
- Weirton
- Follansbee
- Wellsburg
- Wheeling
- Moundsville
- New Martinsville
- Fairmont
- Morgantown
- Coopers Rock
- Kingwood
- Bruceton Mills
The frost advisory will go into effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania To Relax Gathering Restrictions On May 17
NWS Pittsburgh said to expect temperatures as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit and suggests covering up any plants you have outside.