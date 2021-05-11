CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Murrysville, Near Drowning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An infant was flown to the hospital after nearly drowning in Murrysville.

Dispatchers report the child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. The near-drowning happened at the 5000 block of Sardis Road. The call came in around 4:07 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.