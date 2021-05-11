By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An infant was flown to the hospital after nearly drowning in Murrysville.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Officials Scrambling To Correct Mail-In Ballot Mistake
Dispatchers report the child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. The near-drowning happened at the 5000 block of Sardis Road. The call came in around 4:07 p.m.READ MORE: 1 Allegheny County Councilman Faces Primary Challenge For Reelection
No other details were immediately available.MORE NEWS: Doctors Answer What Parents Need To Know After FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 To 15
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.