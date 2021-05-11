By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Before the state fully reopens on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration is relaxing restrictions on events and gatherings.
Indoor capacity is getting bumped up from 25 percent to 50 percent and outdoor capacity is going from 50 percent to 75 percent. The changes go into effect May 17.
“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” said Governor Wolf.
"We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase."
These new capacity limits won’t be in place for long. All restrictions except the mask mandate will be lifted by May 31. The state will do away with required face masks when 70% of adults are vaccinated.