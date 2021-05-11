By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are on their way to a school bus crash in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.READ MORE: My Brothers Keeper Program Offering Mini-Grants For Outreach Activities
911 dispatchers confirm there’s a school bus crash at Perrysville and Marshall avenues. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m.READ MORE: National Women's History Museum Seeks Nominations For U.S. Quarter Series
Details are limited at this time, and there’s been no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.