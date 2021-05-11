By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenager was honored in Westmoreland County on Monday night for saving his younger brother’s life.
Griffin Croney didn’t hesitate when his 2-year-old brother wandered outside and fell into a swimming pool last month.
Police say Griffin pulled his brother out of the water and performed chest compressions on him until he started breathing again.
“It’s a testament to the family that he stepped up like that,” said Allegheny Township Police Department Chief Duane Fisher.
“At this time, and especially in these difficult times, it’s great to see this type of action. It’s great to be here to recognize him and give him this opportunity to show how good of a young man he is,” Chief Fisher added.
Police say the young boy was taken to the hospital to get checked out and has been doing well since the accident.