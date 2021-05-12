By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 183 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 124 are confirmed and 59 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from eight months to 89 years with a median age of 39 years.
There have been 6,972 total hospitalizations and 99,567 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,912.
