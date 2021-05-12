By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a business in Hazelwood.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,179 New Cases, 52 Additional Deaths
The Health Department ordered Shabb’s BBQ on Lytle Street to close on Tuesday for operating without a valid health permit.READ MORE: Chick-Fil-A Sets Limit On Sauce Amid Shortage
Shabb’s BBQ was also operating a mobile food facility without an approved commissary or water supply, the Health Department says. Another violation: not having a certified food protection manager.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 183 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.