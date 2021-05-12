CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Health Department says Shabb's BBQ was operating without a valid health permit.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a business in Hazelwood.

The Health Department ordered Shabb’s BBQ on Lytle Street to close on Tuesday for operating without a valid health permit.

Shabb’s BBQ was also operating a mobile food facility without an approved commissary or water supply, the Health Department says. Another violation: not having a certified food protection manager.

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.