By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With less than a week until the May primary elections, Allegheny County is looking for poll workers.
They say they need people to work at sites throughout the south hills, north hills, and the City of Pittsburgh, along with other communities.
Those interested do not have to work at the polling site where they live, and if they’re willing to travel, the county says they will find a spot for them.
The pay they're offering is between $150 to $175.
Interested people can sign up to be poll workers by following this link.