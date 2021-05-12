By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN (KDKA) — You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about therapy horses?

A group of them, from RHS Highpointe Ranch in Pulaski Township, were brought in today to Baldwin High School to offer stress relief to teachers.

The teachers said being around the Irish Gypsy Vanner horses was just what they needed to help them reach the end of the school year.

“Once we reach into May every year, it’s kind of like, ‘Okay the end is in sight, summer is in sight,’ but this year, I think we especially need things like this, because the year has been so difficult with the changes we’ve gone through, remote learning, having students in class with us, having to change our teaching techniques and how we deliver our instruction,” Becca Michalski, a Spanish teacher in the district, said. “So this is just a nice little break to help us get through the next couple of weeks.”

Teachers were able to ride, groom and feed the three horses.

The therapy animals are part of the school’s “Joy Project,” in which a committee plans special experiences to help build employees spirits throughout the school year.