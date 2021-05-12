By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Churches in the Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh will open to full capacity on May 31.
On Memorial Day, Pennsylvania is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions except its mask mandate. The diocese says it'll fully reopen its churches then, but masks will still be required.
The diocese says Bishop David Zubik will encourage pastors to consider having some pews marked off where parishioners can still social distance.
Many parishes are expected to hold summer festivals again this year, and the diocese says COVID-19 protocols should be followed.
“We are eager to welcome more people back to Holy Mass and to the reception of Holy Communion. We are excited to be moving in this direction,” said Bishop Zubik in a press release. “We know that people have been longing for spiritual healthcare and the healing power of Jesus. For those who have not been attending Mass in person, we’ve missed you. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon.”