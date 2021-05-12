By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – After over a year of pandemic shutdowns, a Washington County theater is set to reopen its doors.
Little Lake Theater in Canonsburg will kick off its season next week but like so many things it will look a little different.
Instead of hosting indoor shows, the theater put a canopy tent outside that will fit 95 socially distant seats.
Even with the announcement from Governor Tom Wolf that will lift capacity restrictions, the theater director said she wanted to play it safe.
"We initially thought this would be the best way for us to open," said Patti Knapp, managing director. "It's safe, it's outside, some of our audiences have been excited to come back and others have been a little concerned about COVID."
The indoor theater holds about 160 people and Knapp says she hopes to reopen that space in late August or September.