By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 23-year-old pregnant woman.
Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, county 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 800 block of Woodworth Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim shot in the torso and arm.
She was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Police say detectives' investigation led them to 28-year-old Dorian McIntosh, who they say was living with and in a relationship with the pregnant woman.
He’s currently behind bars on charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and a firearms offense.