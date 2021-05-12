By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man surrendered following an hours-long standoff in Lawrence County.
On Wednesday, police were called to a house on Dewey Avenue in New Castle for a possible shooting.
SWAT officers responded when the person refused to come out of a house.
No word on any injuries.
