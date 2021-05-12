CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
SWAT officers responded when the person refused to come out of a house.
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle, SWAT Situation, SWAT Standoff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man surrendered following an hours-long standoff in Lawrence County.

READ MORE: Roof, 3rd Floor Collapse After Massive Fire At Apartment In Duquesne

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Wednesday, police were called to a house on Dewey Avenue in New Castle for a possible shooting.

READ MORE: Hours-Long SWAT Situation Ends In Baldwin

SWAT officers responded when the person refused to come out of a house.

No word on any injuries.

MORE NEWS: State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward Defends Position To Block Child Sex Abuse Legislation

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.