CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Scott Road is closed between Washington Road and Piedmont Avenue.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Gas Leak, Local TV, Mount Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon, Road Closure

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A gas leak prompted the closure of a street in Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Therapy Horses Give Baldwin High School Teachers A Much-Needed Break

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Mt. Lebanon Police say it happened at Scott Road, near Mount Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

The road is closed between Washington Road and Piedmont Avenue.

READ MORE: Tax Refund Delays Likely To Grow As Filing Deadline Nears

There’s no timetable on how long the closure will last.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed workers digging up a portion of the road to repair the gas leak.

Police are asking people to steer clear of the area while that work is being done.

MORE NEWS: BikePGH Launching New Series Called Bike Anywhere Week

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.