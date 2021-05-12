By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A gas leak prompted the closure of a street in Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.
Mt. Lebanon Police say it happened at Scott Road, near Mount Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
The road is closed between Washington Road and Piedmont Avenue.
There’s no timetable on how long the closure will last.
The view from NewsChopper 2 showed workers digging up a portion of the road to repair the gas leak.
Police are asking people to steer clear of the area while that work is being done.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.