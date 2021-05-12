PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From wedding venues to hotels to sports arenas, Monday is long-awaited. The governor announced this week that indoor and outdoor group capacities will increase then.

“Do we want to sit in a gym? Do we want to go to a Pirates game? I mean those are the things we all are going to have to decide and sooner than later,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf gave the green light to lift restrictions on May 31 except the mask mandate.

“So what should we be doing between now and then? Do we just go from 25 percent indoor, 50 percent outdoor? Should we have moved from the caps we had in place a month ago?” Wolf said.

Wolf told KDKA he made the decision to go in the middle. He’s raising indoor capacities to 50 percent and outdoor to 75 on Monday, two weeks before all the restrictions are set to lift.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job in Pennsylvania, and we are ready as we get towards May 31st, we all have to make up our own decisions,” Wolf said.

The only restriction that won’t lift at the end of the month is the mask mandate. The governor said we must get to 70 percent vaccinated and that will be statewide.