By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,179 new Coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,179,251 cases and 26,659 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,751 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 406 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,381,098 vaccine doses have been administered and 3,998,209 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 46.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,483,950 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,294 cases among residents and 15,003 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,198 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,120 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: