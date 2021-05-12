CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:American Rescue Plan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Pittsburgh Public Schools will get around $150 million in funding.

READ MORE: Two Men Charged With Assaulting Capitol Police Officer Denied Pretrial Release

The Pittsburgh Public Schools say they’re planning to use about $50 million in those funds to buy computers for each student, fund WiFi upgrades, and improve indoor air quality.

READ MORE: Penguins, Giant Eagle Donate More Than $15,000 To Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

They also plan to use the funds to support summer learning programs.

MORE NEWS: 'I Hope It Was Worth It:" Man Facing More Than 20 Charges After Stealing Two Cars

Nearly $100 million will support future investments in instructional materials, teacher development, and support for families.