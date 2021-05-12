By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Pittsburgh Public Schools will get around $150 million in funding.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools say they're planning to use about $50 million in those funds to buy computers for each student, fund WiFi upgrades, and improve indoor air quality.
They also plan to use the funds to support summer learning programs.
Nearly $100 million will support future investments in instructional materials, teacher development, and support for families.