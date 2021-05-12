CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ week one matchup has been revealed.

On Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m., the Steelers will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

The week one matchup was revealed on CBS This Morning on Wednesday along with the rest of the week one schedule.

The rest of the Steelers’ schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.

Stay with KDKA Sports for more information and a breakdown of the 2021 Steelers’ schedule!