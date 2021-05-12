By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers President Art Rooney II said the team is planning on full-capacity crowds at Heinz Field for the 2021 season.

Rooney is also encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to get vaccinated.

“We’re planning on having full capacity,” Rooney told Steelers.com. “The trends are all headed in the right direction, and we’re excited about getting our fans back in the stadium. Again, I just encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to go out and get vaccinated. That’s the best way for everything to get back to normal.

“We’re still in a situation where we have to be prepared to adjust, and certainly we will be, but where things stand today and the way things are trending we feel good about being about as close to normal by August as possible. We’re looking forward to being pretty close to back to normal by then.”

Before the state fully reopens on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration is relaxing restrictions on events and gatherings.

Indoor capacity is getting bumped up from 25 percent to 50 percent and outdoor capacity is going from 50 percent to 75 percent. The changes go into effect on May 17.

The Penguins said they’re increasing capacity for playoff games to 50 percent. That allows the Penguins to have more than 9,000 fans for games played on or after May 17. PNC Park will seat only 25 percent capacity until June because tickets were pre-sold with social distancing in mind.