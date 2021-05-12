BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police and SWAT were on the scene for more than five in Baldwin on Wednesday.

McNeilly Road was temporarily closed at Sussex Avenue to Pearce Road due to the standoff. Police were trying to get a man out of an apartment building along the road. Law enforcement communicated regularly with him throughout the situation.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man was put in an ambulance. No update was available on his condition.

It all started around 4 p.m. when negotiators began asking the man to come. Officials used a drone at one point and even a ladder to get to the top of the building.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports the Allegheny County Bomb Squad arrived earlier during the standoff.

It appears that the situation in Baldwin Twp has ended. We saw a man was put in an ambulance. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7MkHFFIgvU — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) May 13, 2021

Baldwin’s police chief said it’s still a fluid situation and he couldn’t release any information yet.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.