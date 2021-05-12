CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police have not given any updates about the suspect allegedly inside the building.By Jessica Guay
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police and SWAT were on the scene for more than five in Baldwin on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA)

McNeilly Road was temporarily closed at Sussex Avenue to Pearce Road due to the standoff. Police were trying to get a man out of an apartment building along the road. Law enforcement communicated regularly with him throughout the situation.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man was put in an ambulance. No update was available on his condition.

It all started around 4 p.m. when negotiators began asking the man to come. Officials used a drone at one point and even a ladder to get to the top of the building.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports the Allegheny County Bomb Squad arrived earlier during the standoff.

Baldwin’s police chief said it’s still a fluid situation and he couldn’t release any information yet.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.