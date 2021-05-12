By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Two men from our region charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick will have to stay in jail prior to their trials.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Releases Plan To Use $150 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding
Julian Khater from State College and George Tanios from Morgantown were denied pretrial release by a judge.READ MORE: Penguins, Giant Eagle Donate More Than $15,000 To Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank
The judge called them threats to the community, saying their alleged chemical spray attack helped rioters on January 6 to breach a line of police.
Officer Sicknick died of a stroke the day after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.MORE NEWS: 'I Hope It Was Worth It:" Man Facing More Than 20 Charges After Stealing Two Cars
Prosecutors have not sought to connect his death to the chemical attack.