CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Capitol Riots, George Tanios, Julian Khater, Local TV, Morgantown, Officer Brian Sicknick, Pittsburgh News, State College

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Two men from our region charged with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick will have to stay in jail prior to their trials.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Releases Plan To Use $150 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding

Julian Khater from State College and George Tanios from Morgantown were denied pretrial release by a judge.

READ MORE: Penguins, Giant Eagle Donate More Than $15,000 To Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

The judge called them threats to the community, saying their alleged chemical spray attack helped rioters on January 6 to breach a line of police.

Officer Sicknick died of a stroke the day after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

MORE NEWS: 'I Hope It Was Worth It:" Man Facing More Than 20 Charges After Stealing Two Cars

Prosecutors have not sought to connect his death to the chemical attack.