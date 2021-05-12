By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The departments of Human Services, Labor & Industry, and Education announced the availability of a program that assists eligible households in paying for internet service and certain electronic devices.
The federal Emergency Broadband Benefit is a program that provides a discount of up to $50 per month off a qualifying household’s internet bill and associated equipment rental. Households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 towards a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.
