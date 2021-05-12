By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in Wilkinsburg.
Just after 10:00 p.m., county 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 800 block of Woodworth Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 23-year-old shot in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
County police homicide detectives are investigating.
County police homicide detectives are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
