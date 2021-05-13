By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Four white men in Mercer County are charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged assault of a Black man.READ MORE: Christian Ross Facing Arson Charges In Massive Fire That Destroyed Historic South Side Building
The Sharon Herald reports it happened at the Marigold Bar on North Main Avenue.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Looking For Missing 76-Year-Old James Miles
Witnesses told police the four men used racial slurs as they punched and kicked the man. Police say the victim was hospitalized with a concussion and bruises to his face.MORE NEWS: Pitt Researchers Say Ear Tubes May Not Be The Best Way To Treat Chronic Ear Infections
Thomas Boyer II, Casey Boyer, John Fortuna and Papillon Keeler were charged with ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, riot and reckless endangerment, according to The Herald.