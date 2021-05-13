By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will start vaccinating children as young as 12 at its county-run vaccine clinics.READ MORE: UPMC Holding Free, Virtual Clinic To Discuss Dangers Of Vaping
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available for children after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, voted to give the vaccine emergency use authorization.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Controller's Audit Calls For More Funding For Citizen Police Review Board
Appointments are now available at sites in Castle Shannon and Robert Morris University.
They are also accepting walk-ins.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In Crash That Killed Passenger
Along with the county-run vaccine clinics, Rite Aid and CVS are also offering the vaccine for children 12 and up.