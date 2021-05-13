MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport has landed a big deal with Amazon to help people all over the U.S. receive their packages in a hurry.

On Thursday morning, silver cargo containers were packed into a Boeing freight plane for the first Amazon Air flight to launch from Pittsburgh International Airport.

“We’re watching Amazon grow. Think about all the fulfillment centers, ground transportation and warehouses that they’re doing here,” said Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who was there for the takeoff.

The airport was chosen from several others to become the latest of 40-plus Amazon Air locations designed to improve the online retailer’s delivery speed.

“We see the trucks all day long,” said Fitzgerald, “delivering to people’s porches. They need to do it quickly. So Pittsburgh has positioned itself to be a great alternative to some of the bigger and slower operations at some of these mega airports.”

The deal brings new jobs to the airport.

“Now 70 people have got a job, $15 an hour to start, move up to $17 and $18 very quickly, $1,000 dollar bonus to start. And these are people who don’t necessarily need a four-year degree,” Fitzgerald said.

The new operation is happening inside a 50,000-square-foot warehouse on airport property.

And while the partnership with Amazon might be new, manufacturing and cargo service expansion at the airport is not. It’s been keeping business at level flight while planes were grounded during the pandemic.

For now, Amazon Air will make one stop through Pittsburgh International Airport each day. Local leaders are encouraged this could quickly grow, creating even more jobs.