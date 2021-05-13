By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 142 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,028 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 More Deaths
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 126 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 83 years with a median age of 32 years.READ MORE: City Releases Farmers Market Schedule For Spring, Summer And Fall
There have been 6,974 total hospitalizations and 99,709 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,912.MORE NEWS: Sinkhole Shuts Down Busy Bellevue Intersection, Crews Working On Repairs
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: