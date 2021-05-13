By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was injured while running away following a struggle and gunfire in Clairton.
Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Park Avenue. When first responders got there, they received reports of a struggle followed by gunfire.
Police say a 25-year-old was injured while running away, but he wasn't hit by gunfire. There was no word on his condition.
Detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.