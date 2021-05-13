PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

There’s a frost advisory through 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Similar to yesterday, the chilly start will give way to a pleasant and mild afternoon.

Yesterday’s high hit 63 degrees.

I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high today of 65 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning but will turn to partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

While most will be dry all day long today, there’s a very small chance for rain for the Laurels.

I have today, Friday, and Saturday rain chances at just 20 percent.

If you see a passing shower during those days the rain would be brief and on the light side. Nearly everyone will be dry over the next three days.

Our next good chance for rain arrives on Sunday with a 40 percent chance for rain.

Monday’s rain chance is 60 percent.

Looking ahead, when it comes to temperatures, highs will near the 70-degree mark by Saturday.

Highs will likely be in the mid-70s by the middle of next week.

