NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A New Castle man is in jail after police say he admitted to killing two people and shooting a man.

Louis Esposito is charged with criminal and attempted homicide and escape.

New Castle Police say it started with a call about a shooting involving neighbors along Dewey Avenue.

When officers arrived, neighbors were trying to help a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital.

During their investigation, police learned the shooter was Esposito.

While searching for him, officers found his mother, Margret Esposito, dead inside her duplex. Police then checked out the other side of the duplex and found John Micco dead.

They say it was in Micco’s basement where they found Louis Esposito.

He was taken into custody and brought to the police department.

Officers say that’s where he admitted to the two homicides and shooting another man.

While there, officers say he attempted to pull the fire alarm in the interview room and escape, but he was captured.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death for Margret Esposito and John Micco.

A motive is unclear.

