HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,028 new Coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,181,279 cases and 26,697 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,712 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 397 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,452,364 vaccine doses have been administered and 4,043,255 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 46.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,492,502 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,345 cases among residents and 15,041 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,200 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,180 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

