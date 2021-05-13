By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NHL has released the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cups Playoffs.
The Pens will face off against the Islanders in Game 1 on Sunday, May 16 with puck drop at 12 p.m.
The @NHL has announced 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs First Round schedule scenarios based on the potential results of tonight’s Kings-Avalanche game. https://t.co/2WDzROW7cj pic.twitter.com/VrNrYUP1bt
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 13, 2021
The following games will be on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.
The Pens host the Islanders for the first game. While seating capacity will be limited to 25 percent, the state will allow a 50 percent capacity beginning Monday.
