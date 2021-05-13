By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new resource on the waterways of Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Controller's Audit Calls For More Funding For Citizen Police Review Board
A new paramedic and police rescue boat is now part of Pittsburgh’s River Rescue Unit.
As of last year, there were 264 calls for service, so the hope is this boat will expand the ability to save lives.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Will Begin Vaccinating Children
The boat has two V8 Yamaha 425 motors and enhanced features such as improved lighting, a windless anchor, and docking assistance.
“We live in the city of Pittsburgh, the majestic three rivers,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “We take for granted the things that could happen on the waterways and the training and experience our medics, to go and rescue people, is unbelievable.”
The river rescue chief said the boat will carry two officers and EMS personnel who have spent an extensive amount of training to serve on this unit.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In Crash That Killed Passenger
“The advanced technology that the newest of the city’s river rescue craft provides will give police officers and EMS personnel the best chance of helping anyone who experiences an emergency on our three rivers,” added Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.