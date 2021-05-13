WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Over the last five years, the city of Washington has had 31 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those were fatal. That’s why the police department and PennDOT are teaming up to spread awareness when it comes to pedestrian safety as more people are out and about.

The Washington Police chief said the Maiden and Main Street intersection is one of the busiest in the city. This is why they are focusing on this specific area for their pedestrian safety campaign.

The chief said Chestnut Street is another busy area where he’s seen pedestrian accidents happen over the years. The police department received $1,800 in grant money from the state that will be used over the next two years to educate people on crosswalk safety. Part of that education involves two city police officers.

“We have decoy officers out there and they’ll be stepping out into the crosswalk and motor vehicles will be required to stop. If they don’t stop, we will be pulling the vehicle over and handing out our education material as well as pedestrians,” said Washington Police Chief Robert Wilson.

“A lot of people forget the fact that when pedestrians are on the roadway we need to be aware of them as they cross the roads because they have no protection,” said Jay Ofsanik with PennDOT District 12.

Ofsanik said pedestrians have no protection like the benefit of airbags and seat belts.

If you don’t follow the law, Chief Wilson said a pedestrian will have to pay a $5 fine and a driver will have to pay a fine of $150.