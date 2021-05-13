By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County isn’t the only county in the area in need of poll workers and election judges.READ MORE: Allegheny County Puts Out The Call For Poll Workers In May 18 Primary
Westmoreland County Election Bureau has also put out the call for people to work polls and election judges at several locations around the county for the May 18 primary.
They are offering those interested a pay rate of between $95-$130.
You can apply and find the full list of locations on the Westmoreland County website by following this link.