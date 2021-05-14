PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A market famously known from one of the late Mac Miller’s music videos is changing ownership.

Frick Park Market is in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood. The co-owners, Maggi Cook and John Prodan, are retiring after 13 years of hard work.

On Friday, the market’s loyal customers and Mac Miller fans ordered sandwiches and said goodbye.

“Happy and sad, it’s been a very special 13 years,” said Cook on Friday.

The iconic music video for the song “Frick Park Market” was filmed inside Frick Park Market in 2011. Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick, is a Point Breeze native. He went to the market often as a teen and sold his CDs outside. Miller died in September 2018 when he was 26 years old.

Over the years, Cook and Prodan always embraced Miller’s fans.

“Initially, it was very difficult. But as time goes on, we share more stories and memories, it’s kind of a healing process. We’re happy to be a part of that. His fans are just beautiful. They are respectful, kind and loving, just like he was. We’ve had calls from England this week, Canada, California, Texas, all over the United States and the world,” said Cook.

A line formed outside on Friday. The market’s co-owners welcomed their loyal customers and Mac Miller fans one last time.

“It means a lot to me because he represents Pittsburgh a lot,” said Noah Berry from Sewickley.

“I just love his music. … He really helped me through some tough times,” said Rylee Brannan from Harrison City.

Cook and Prodan still have Miller’s actual tab from when he used to come to the market and the sandwich from the music video.

“We’re going to preserve it. It’s very special,” they said.

There were tearful goodbyes for the neighborhood favorite.

“I just live just up the street. I’ve gotten really close with John, Maggi and Josh. It’s just really hard to say goodbye because we’ve just been here so often,” said Anna Humphreys from Point Breeze.

“I’ve gone here almost every day. I am excited for the new owners, but it’s really sad to see them go especially after all this time,” said Lilliana Figallo from Point Breeze.

The market will reopen under new ownership soon. Prodan said the new owners are from the area and plan to keep the market the same.

Mac Miller fans said they hope the new owners will keep the rapper’s memory alive at the market.