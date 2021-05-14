By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Saturday in the Liberty-Clairton area.
The DEP says a strong temperature inversion and light southwesterly winds in the morning will likely contribute to a daily average concentration of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range. That'll most likely happen between 4 and 9 a.m.
Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable and should limit outdoor activities.
The Liberty-Clairton area includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.