By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 144 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 129 are confirmed and 15 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one year to 83 years with a median age of 27 years.
Among the deceased, one person was in their 50s and one person was in their 70s, and both died in May. Neither of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.
There have been 6,981 total hospitalizations and 99,853 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,914.
