By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins say fans must mask up during the upcoming playoff run.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Says Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need To Wear Masks In Church
In a release on Friday, the team said the NHL still requires all fans to wear masks at games.
“We encourage all fans to comply with NHL rules at our upcoming playoff games at PPG Paints Arena,” the team said.
Game 1 against the New York Islanders is Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.
The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.MORE NEWS: Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Issued Saturday For Liberty-Clairton Area
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.