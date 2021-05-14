By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An attorney for former Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz is filing two lawsuits over the district’s decision to not renew his contract.

Attorney Joel Sansone says he filed a lawsuit Friday morning against Superintendent Brian Miller and Board President Peter Lyons for defamation against Kasperowizc in the Court of Common Pleas.

“I will fight for as long as it takes and disprove these lies to return my reputation.” – Coach Eric Kasperowizc pic.twitter.com/jWRWvER55G — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) May 14, 2021

A federal lawsuit is expected later, Sansone says, claiming Kasperowizc’s rights were violated and he wasn’t allowed due process in connection with his unlawful termination.

Kasperowizc wasn’t fired, rather his contract wasn’t renewed.

Miller told KDKA there’s been a concerted effort to debunk concerns about hazing, while that was only part of the reason the coach’s contract was not renewed. There were also coaching administration issues, and the coach’s unwillingness to take any responsibility during a meeting with school administrators.

“There undoubtedly has been bullying and hazing at Pine-Richland as in every other school in America. Most of that happens in places where the teachers and administrators and the coaches can’t see,” Sansone said. But he says there’s no evidence that Kasperowicz has ever condoned or known about any alleged conduct. If he did, he would have “put it to bed right away,” Sansone says.

Attorney Joel Sansone says the Pine-Richland board president and Superintendent are running a scheme and have given lies and half-truths to get rid of coach K pic.twitter.com/CG1qEG1qHH — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) May 14, 2021

Sansone accused Miller and Lyons of running a scheme to get rid of Kasperowicz. Miller says accusations of a power grab and a witch hunt aren’t true. He calls that part of the campaign to hide the truth behind the legitimate decisions to part ways with the coach.

Sansone says he expects Kasperowicz will return to the football program when all is said and done. But despite public outcry and efforts to the contrary, Miller made it very clear last Friday: Kasperowicz will not be returning to the football program.