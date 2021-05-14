Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Daisy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Daisy came to Animal Friends after she was found as a stray by a good Samaritan. She has dealt with a lot of stress as she adjusts to some changes in her life. She is still fearful of new people and situations so our team decided that it would be best for her to spend some time in a foster home to give her more time and space. Daisy would prefer a quiet, settled home with experienced cat owners who will help her continue to build her confidence.

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rocky

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rocky was on his last day at a rural shelter and we spoke for him so he could find a family to love him and have a happy life. He is a friendly Rotti mix, and just a year old.

Rocky is very fun, he is very puppyish in personality and loves play time! He gets along with kids and other dogs.

Rocky needs some basic training, but is very smart.

He has lots of energy and needs a family ready to spend time with him.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocky, visit this link!

We are 3-month-old kittens. A boy and a girl.

We are good with other cats, dogs and kids! We were raised in foster home.

Housetrained, spayed, have all our shots — ready to go!

To find out more about how to adopt these sweet kittens, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

