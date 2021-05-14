By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – People who are fully vaccinated can go maskless at Kennywood.
A statement from a spokesperson says the park is following the CDC's newly-released guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most places.
Guests who are aren’t fully vaccinated still have to wear a mask and social distance at Kennywood.
The CDC's new guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings but does allow fully vaccinated people to safely go maskless outdoors in crowds.
Kennywood just opened last weekend at 75% capacity. Last year, the park shut down after Labor Day for COVID-19 safety precautions.