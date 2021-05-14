BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — From 1917 to 2020, 18 police officers died while on duty in Beaver County.

On Friday morning, they were all honored at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Beaver for National Police Week.

Two of the officers passed away in April 2020.

Aliquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock died from respiratory complications after responding to an incident. Ambridge Police Chief Mark Romutis after contracting COVID—19.

Romutis’ wife, Renee, and son, Sam, say this profession was his calling.

“It meant everything to him to make sure everybody was safe,” said Renee. “He loved his officers. He truly loved his officers.”

Monaca Police Chief David Piuri says it’s crucial to continue the annual ceremony, especially since last year’s had to be virtual. Chief Piuri is also the Beaver Valley Fraternal Order of Police president.

“It’s the most important time of the year where we have an opportunity to honor and remember our fallen brothers and sisters who gave their lives in the line or duty,” said Piuri.

They also took the time to thank those who currently protect the community.

“We’re proud,” said Piuri. “As proud as we ever were to be police officers. I’m proud of all of our brothers and sisters who continue to wear their badge and serve the communities during these times.”

Most importantly, it was a moment to support the families who lost a loved one.

“It’s truly not a club that you want to belong to because you lose somebody you love,” said Romulus. “You don’t understand how much it helps you unless your, unfortunately, one of the ones who lost a loved one.”

“We’re just here to remind them that they didn’t die in vain,” said Piuri.