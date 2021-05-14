By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Hills School District says that it is still requiring students and staff to wear face masks through the end of the school year.
This comes even as the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health adopted new guidelines about mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated on Thursday, allowing for fully vaccinated people to not wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor not-crowded settings.
The school district says their decision will “protect the health and safety of all non-vaccinated individuals.”
The district’s mask mandate also applies to any visitors to the school’s campuses.