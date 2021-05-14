MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Mayor has been credited with saving the life of her skydiving partner after an equipment malfunction during a training exercise in Middletown.

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey was connected to her teammate by straps as the pair skydived carrying a large American flag Wednesday, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Owner of Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team, John Hart, was unable to release the strap as the pair approached the ground and Condrey executed an “emergency procedure” to release the strap about 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground.

Condrey said she did not have time to be scared and she used her “instincts and training.”

After the maneuver, Condrey crashed into the side of a hangar and Hart hit a nearby fence. Condrey broke her right arm and Hart suffered four broken ribs.

Condrey underwent surgery Thursday morning at Atrium Medical Center and is expected to attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Hart said Condrey’s “extensive training and quick reaction” saved both of their lives.

“It was a miracle,” he said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)