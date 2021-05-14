By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Health Department says businesses can still require people to wear masks, even after the CDC gave fully vaccinated people the green light to go maskless in most cases.

“If you are fully vaccinated, it is an incentive to be able to remove your mask, but businesses and workplaces may still require this added layer of protection for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release.

“We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated.”

The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.

The Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.

In Pittsburgh, the Pirates aren’t requiring masks and neither is Kennywood. But indoors, Giant Eagle says it still requires masks while it “actively” evaluates the CDC’s new guidance.