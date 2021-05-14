By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,643 new Coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,182,922 cases and 26,724 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,652 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 390 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,534,664 vaccine doses have been administered and 4,091,982 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 47.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,501,828 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,372 cases among residents and 15,065 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,208 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,227 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

