PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania had the fifth most effective response to COVID-19 in the country, according to a report.
SYKES, a business process outsourcing company, says it took into account factors like weekly percent positivity, hospital admissions and vaccine admissions.
Pennsylvania ranks the fifth most effective at responding to COVID-19, falling behind Hawaii, Maryland, Washington and Connecticut.
The top three least effective states are Georgia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.
You can read the full report here.