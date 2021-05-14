By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most places.

The diocese said those who are fully vaccinated may attend Diocese of Pittsburgh Masses and all gatherings on parish property without wearing a mask, effective immediately. The diocese says a section in every church will still be kept for mask-wearing and social distancing.

“As we have seen at several points throughout this pandemic, health guidance and directives can change rapidly,” Bishop David Zubik said in a release. “I continue to express my gratitude for the flexibility of the faithful, and the hard work of our clergy and their parish teams in implementing the changing directives into our parishes. Our loving Lord has seen us through our masks and is here with and for us during this next transition.”

The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.